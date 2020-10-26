The Prairie du Sac Dam parking lot area and access road will be closed the week of Nov. 2.
Alliant Energy has finished work on a dam improvement project that required barges to be in the Wisconsin River above the dam. The barges are being removed from the water. The parking lot area will be used as a staging area to dissemble and load them onto large construction vehicles for transport offsite.
The multiyear construction project upgraded the spillway’s foundation to ensure the dam’s operations well into the future.
“We’re pleased to complete our dam spillway upgrade and take the barges out of the river for the last time on this construction project,” said Kathryn Wilhelm, Alliant Energy manager of strategic projects. “Our priority is safety and they’ll be a lot of activity in our parking lot area as we finish up. So, we appreciate the understanding among those that use our property for recreation.”
The parking lot area and access road will be closed to public vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6.
