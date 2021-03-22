On Sunday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m., a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling westbound on State Highway 16 near County Highway A in the Town of Otsego.
The deputy observed a pick-up truck traveling eastbound in the deep ditch line of Highway 16 at a high rate of speed. The driver was later identified as Nathan Phillip Rozinski, 31, of Columbus.
The vehicle eventually exited the ditch and continued eastbound on the paved portion of Highway 16. The vehicle was described as an older model, white in color, Dodge Ram, with a regular cab and rust on the corners of the hood. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and called out to other deputies in the area to attempt to locate Rozinski.
A second Columbia County deputy in the city of Columbus observed a suspect vehicle, driven by a driver that matched Rozinski description — white male with a scruffy beard. Rozinski appeared to avoid the deputy when the vehicle was first observed. Both Rozinski and the vehicle were finally located by a Columbus police officer in the driveway of a residence on Charles Street.
Upon establishing contact, Rozinski was uncooperative with the officers, argumentative, and refused to provide his name. Rozinski’s breath smelled of intoxicants and he refused field sobriety testing. Based on the driving behavior, the deputy’s observations, and the investigation conducted, Rozinski was arrested and later transported to the Columbia County Jail.
Rozinski was charged with an OWI-5th offense, operating under revocation, ID tampering/fail to install, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident remains under investigation.
