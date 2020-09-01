The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) invites the public to review and comment on the 2020 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan to improve access to the state’s transportation infrastructure.
“WisDOT is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system for all,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “It’s important that we continue to remove barriers that limit those with diminished vision, hearing or mobility to leverage the most benefit from Wisconsin’s highways and facilities. The ADA Transition Plan creates the opportunity to continue to ask: How can we do better?”
The ADA Transition Plan provides information about WisDOT’s efforts to ensure accessibility throughout the state highway system, including roadside facilities and navigability within public rights of way. Under federal law, the transition plan is regularly maintained with opportunities for public input.
WisDOT encourages individuals with disabilities, organizations that serve individuals with disabilities, and the general public to provide comment at www.wisconsindot.gov/ADA from now until Sept. 25.
The Transition Plan is an update on the policies, procedures and practices that fulfill the requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Public comments on the plan will be used to help guide the department’s strategy for ADA improvements moving forward.
All WisDOT roadside facilities are built to current ADA standards at the time of planning and construction. Older facilities continue to receive updates as part of planned improvements and as resources are available.
