Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinics celebrated the adoption of its new name and the unveiling of the first of many new Aspirus signs recently. Formerly Divine Savior Healthcare, the organization joined Aspirus, a leading rural health system based in Wausau, in February. Since that time, the health organizations have been working together to strengthen and expand services throughout the region.
“The mission of Aspirus aligns so closely with ours and their commitment to growing and strengthening rural healthcare in communities like ours across Wisconsin and Michigan gives us great hope and excitement,” Aspirus Divine Savior President Michael Decker said. “After working together over the last six months, through one of the most uncertain and stressful times in recent history, it is even more clear to me that together, we are stronger.”
The name change and widespread use of the Aspirus logo are meant to make the relationship between the two health organizations clearer and easier to understand.
Representatives from Aspirus Divine Savior, the Aspirus system and the area community gathered on Aspirus Divine Savior’s front lawn to witness the reveal of the Aspirus sign at its Portage location, and a ribbon cutting.
While area residents will begin to notice new Aspirus building signs and widespread use of the Aspirus name and logo, visitors to Aspirus Divine Savior will continue to receive the excellent care they have come to know and expect from the same familiar caregivers and staff. Like other Aspirus hospitals, Aspirus Divine Savior will remain active locally, and is guided by a separate board of directors with strong local representation.
“The rich history of providing excellent care here to the community of Portage is going to continue on,” said Jesse Tischer, President of Regional Markets for Aspirus. “That’s what we’re very excited about with this partnership. We look forward to bringing some additional services and resources to rural health care … and growing those services here in this community.”
In addition to the new Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinics name, area residents will also see these other name changes:
— Aspirus Portage Clinic (was Divine Savior Healthcare - Portage Clinic)
— Aspirus Pardeeville Clinic (was Divine Savior Healthcare - Pardeeville Clinic)
— Aspirus Oxford Clinic (was Divine Savior Healthcare - Crossroads Clinic)
— Aspirus Tivoli Community (was Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare)
Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus has been recognized for three consecutive years by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit www.aspirus.org.
