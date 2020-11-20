The Greater Sauk Community Foundation recently announced that it has awarded a total of $13,510 in Community Grants this month to 16 area nonprofits in three counties.
From hungry children to communities hungry for social connection during the pandemic, the grants support projects in the arts, education, health, social services, and local history. A common theme among many of the applications was the need for help with the extra expenses and challenges of delivering services during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Historic Indian Agency House, Portage Center for the Arts, and Taliesin Preservation sought funding to make their collections available virtually to those unable to visit in person. The Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin and VETS (Veterans Equine Trail Services) were looking for help with the extra costs of sanitizing their sites for safe visits. Kids Ranch needed financial support for scholarships under their new COVID-19 model of family visits.
River Valley Elementary School sought contributions toward a tent rental for temporary outdoor classroom space, to give the youngest students a break from wearing masks. Sauk Prairie Food Pantry wanted to expand its “Feed Our Future” program for the growing number of children who aren’t getting enough to eat. River Arts Inc. was looking for a sponsor for a series of lectures and films this winter, which could be presented virtually should the pandemic continue to make in-person programs impossible.
Agrace Hospice wanted support for its new rural telemedicine program, to bring care and compassion to patients at home when they are unable to travel. Sauk County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center asked for funding during a tough budget year with the extra costs of providing “blizzard packs,” provisions for their Meals on Wheels clients in the event of bad weather. 4PeteSake requested support for next year’s fundraiser, since last summer’s fundraiser had to be canceled.
Other grantees were — BREATHE (Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies), to purchase exercise equipment to provide programming during inclement weather; Rock Springs Library, for new furniture in their children’s area; Highland Area Historical Society, to update lighting in the renovated community center; and the Women’s Civic League of Portage, to make repairs at the historic Zona Gale house.
The Greater Sauk Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity whose mission is to encourage charitable giving, matching local gifts to local needs. The Foundation has distributed $800,000 in grants so far this year and is approaching $5 million in total charitable grants distributed since its founding in 1998.
Governed by a volunteer board of community leaders, the Foundation is based in Baraboo and serves Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. For more information, call (608)355-0884 or email director@greatersauk.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.