On Thursday, April 22, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a stolen vehicle in the city of Portage.
A short time later an off-duty Rio police officer spotted the vehicle south bound on State Highway 51 south of Portage. The vehicle, driven by Marcin Staszak, 36, of Madison, continued southbound until Columbia County Deputies were able to catch up to it north of Poynette.
A chase ensued on several backroads north of Poynette until the offending vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign on County CS/Q at Highway 22. After failing to stop at the stop sign, the offending vehicle crashed into a northbound vehicle on Highway 22 causing the northbound vehicle to roll over.
There were two individuals in the vehicle that was struck and they were taken by ambulance to UW Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Staszak was taken into custody at the scene after he attempted to flee on foot, and was transported to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital. Staszak will be charged with Vehicle Theft, Fleeing/Eluding, Operating After Revocation, Operating While Intoxicated 6th Offense Causing Injury, and a Probation Violation.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Poynette Police Department, Rio Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Portage Police Department, Poynette Fire and EMS, Arlington EMS, and towing services from Browns and Blystones Towing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.