The three Wisconsin chapters of Women in Aviation International have teamed up for a one-of-a-kind interactive virtual event to ensure girls in Wisconsin have access to explore the world of aviation even in a year when in-person events are unable to take place.
In lieu of individual in-person events on Saturday, Sept. 26, the three chapters will host a free interactive virtual event open to all girls in Wisconsin between the ages of 8 and 17.
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon and interested persons can register at www.facebook.com/WisconsinGirlsInAviationDay
“Although we cannot host Girls in Aviation Day in person this year, our chapters still felt strongly about offering some kind of event to engage with young girls to talk about the aviation industry and careers,” Oshkosh Chapter president Catey Frost said. “The aviation industry is projecting a very high demand, in a plethora of careers for many years to come. This is a great time for the youth to be exploring the opportunities available to them.”
In 2019, women made up only 8% of pilots, 7% of flight instructors, and 3% of aviation mechanics. Girls in Aviation Day allows girls to explore opportunities available to them in aviation and aerospace by providing mentorship and inspiration from women who are part of this growing and exiting industry.
Girls will learn about important aspects of aviation such as the science of flight, navigation, and the different types of aircrafts. The virtual event will also showcase female aviators and introduce girls to career opportunities in the growing aviation industry.
By presenting Girls in Aviation Day as a virtual event this year, the Southeastern Chapter of Milwaukee, Oshkosh Chapter, and Four Lakes Chapter of Madison are able to expand the reach of the event to the entire state of Wisconsin and allow all girls interested in aviation to attend online.
Southeastern Chapter president Joan Klenhofer stated, “I am so very proud of the heritage of aviation in the great state of Wisconsin and our Chapter is so blessed to be able to join up with our two sister chapters to bring Girls in Aviation Day to so many girls in the state.”
The Wisconsin Chapters will join Women in Aviation International chapters around the world on Sept. 26 for outreach events to inspire the next generation of women in aviation.
