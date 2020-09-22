An open house and block party, that was to be hosted by Arlington EMS/Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 26 has been canceled.
Event Coordinator and EMR Kelly Zuege said that the COVID-19 numbers have been increasing in the area and “we do not want to risk our community any further by having an event that could cause anyone harm.”
The event brings much-needed awareness for department volunteers, and is a big fundraising event. The event was to be an all-you-can-eat style, with demonstrations for children, meat drawings, scavenger hunts, carnival games and a DJ.
“We apologize for having to cancel our event for the community,” Zuege said. “But first and foremost, you and your family members health, will always be our first priority.”
Arlington Fire/EMS has scheduled the same event for 2021, on Sept. 25 from 3-8 p.m.
There are several events still ongoing for the Arlington Fire/EMS Department, as well as the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department. On Monday, Oct. 5, there will be an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner at Owl’s Nest in Poynette from 5-8 p.m, with proceeds going to Arlington Fire/EMS. Dine-in and curbside will be available. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Owl’s Nest will host another spaghetti dinner from 5-8 p.m., with proceeds going to the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department.
The Owl’s Nest also plans to host two Designer Purse Bingo nights — Wendesday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 9. There are 80 tickets available for each night, with plenty of room to socially distance.
