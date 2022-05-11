A Chicago woman is in custody in Columbia County Jail after a May 5 arrest for misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle and three counts of felony kidnapping.
Charges were filed by the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office on Monday against 23-year-old Taja M. Johnson.
The case began with a driving complaint on Interstate-90 near the Township of Arlington just before 3:30 p.m. on May 5, leading a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy to make a traffic stop in which Johnson was found driving with three minors in the vehicle, ages 16, 16, and 13.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson admitted to drinking about a half of a pint of brandy starting four hours earlier up to just before she was stopped. The deputy would later find two open containers of brandy in the vehicle.
During a field sobriety examination Johnson registered a blood alcohol level of .095 on a preliminary breath test.
When talking to the passengers, according to the deputy, the 13-year-old reported that Johnson was trying to take them to South Dakota despite pleas to return them home to Indiana.
One of the 16-year-olds told the deputy that she had become frustrated that Johnson would not bring them back to Indiana and had kicked the windshield, to which Johnson confirmed that the 16-year-old did kick the windshield in frustration.
The deputy spoke with the mother of the other 16-year-old, who had reported the teen missing through the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Marion, Indiana. Johnson reportedly admitted to knowing that the child was reported as missing.
After speaking with the two mothers of the three children, according to the deputy, it was confirmed that neither had given permission for Johnson to take the children to South Dakota and that, additionally, Johnson had taken license plates from one of the mothers.
On May 9 Johnson made an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court, where she was ordered to be held on $500 cash bond and is due to return to court for a July 27 hearing.
If convicted, driving while intoxicated with a child in a vehicle carries a maximum $1,100 fine and up to six months in jail. Each of the three counts of abduction of a child carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.