Poynette’s American Legion Post 271 and VFW Post 1707 are working together to present a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at the Poynette Veterans Memorial at noon on Sept. 19.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend this tribute to the American men and women still missing and unaccounted for from all wars.
The park shelter will serve as the alternative location.
