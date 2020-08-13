Fedrick

Rickey C. Fedrick

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, Rickey C. Fedrick of Madison, 30, escaped from the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road.

Fedrick is serving two consecutive sentences for Battery. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Ferris Center is a minimum security building and houses inmates sentenced to the Dane County Jail with Huber privileges.

Load comments