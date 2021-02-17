At approximately 12:25 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies intervened in a suicide attempt by an inmate housed in the Dane County Jail City/County building.
An alert deputy noticed a 30-year old male inmate with a ligature around his neck on the floor of his cell. Deputies intervened immediately and removed the ligature around his neck and provided medical attention. Madison Fire and EMS responded to assist and transport him to a local hospital for further treatment.
After receiving the requisite medical treatment, he will return to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol. The inmate resides in the Madison area and has been housed in the jail since Nov. 1.
