Ernie Koepp has kept up with the changes. Koepp has been a member of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department for the past 50 years.
On Sept. 2, he was honored for his five decades of service by Representative Jon Plumer, who leads the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 42nd District. Other members of the fire department were on hand.
A lot has changed since Koepp joined the volunteer department in 1971.
“When I got on the department, we had plastic helmets and hip boots,” Koepp said, adding that the boots were similar to waders. “We didn’t have assigned equipment. You just grabbed what was available.”
The equipment itself has changed tremendously over the decades, improving in quality and safety.
“Not that it wasn’t safe when I started, but you just had to be more careful,” Koepp said.
Koepp grew up in Poynette and has continued to live there for more than seven decades — he recently turned 78. The only time Koepp was away from Poynette was from 1963-69 when he fulfilled his volunteer service in the military.
Koepp is married with one daughter and twin granddaughters who are 23 years old.
In 1978, Koepp and former Fire Chief Dean Peters started the department’s ambulance service. In connection with that service, Koepp taught Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) courses at MATC for 20 years, but has worked with the college for a total of 43 years.
Everyone at the department soaks up all the information and stories that Koepp is more than willing to share. Koepp said there are people in the department who have served 25-30 years who weren’t even born when he started.
Koepp has worked for five chiefs now, with Cam Radewan taking over the position on Nov. 1, 2020 from Jim Tomlinson. Over Koepp’s career, the chiefs went from being his elders, to him being older than the last two chiefs, including Tomlinson, who joined the department four years after Koepp.
Each chief had their own style, Koepp said, and they always put the department first. He added that Tomlinson got the department more trucks and equipment, and got the department in its current building on Water Tower Road.
“Jim left his mark, and deservedly so,” Koepp said. “All the chiefs had their little things to better the department. But there’s always room for improvement. If you keep climbing uphill, you’re OK.”
Nowadays Koepp has more of a sideline and a behind-the-scenes role for the department.
“I’m not at the end of a hose fighting fires,” Koepp joked. “I’ll drive occasionally, but I manage the radio and do paperwork.”
Sadly, because of his longevity, Koepp has had to say goodbye to good friends within the department, including Kevin Falk in 2019 and longtime colleague Dave Tomlinson last year.
Tomlinson lost his battle with COVID-19, and Koepp was actually with Tomlinson when he contracted the virus. Koepp tested negative, as did Tomlinson’s wife. Four weeks later, Tomlinson died. Koepp said that was the hardest because he and Tomlinson grew up together.
“Lots of the friends I had when I came on are passed, it’s unbelievable,” Koepp said.
Koepp is unsure when, or if, he will ever retire. Back in 1971, he never imagined to still be going strong 50 years later. He stays because he enjoys the camaraderie.
“It’s gratifying to be part of this department,” he said. “I’ve had fun, but have also seen some sad situations. The fun outweighs everything else.”
He added that he always wants to make sure he laughs a little each day at the department because “you can’t be serious 24/7.”
The plaque presented by Plumer to Koepp reads as follows:
“WHEREAS, Ernest Koepp served the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department for 50 years, and was EMS Chief for 16 years and pioneered the Poynette EMS program; and
WHEREAS, Ernie taught EMS to thousands of medical professionals for 43 years at Madison College; and
WHEREAS, Ernie mixed what he called ‘old school’ learning with modern medicine; and
WHEREAS, Ernie is well respected and admired by the entire Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department and truly exemplifies the heart and soul of the organization; now therefore;
Representative Jon Plumer on behalf of the Wisconsin State Assembly, with the concurrence of Senator Joan Ballweg, under Assemble Rule 97, hereby recognize and congratulate Ernest Koepp on his 50 years of dedicated service to the Poynette and Dekorra community.”