Over the last six years, Kelly Fitzpatrick has been taking it one day at a time, because she knows that every day could be drastically different than the previous one.
Fitzpatrick and her three sons — Connor (age 11), Kian (age 9) and Finnegan “Finn” (age 7) McVey — had to face some tough news in 2016. After seeing changes in behavior and activity level of her eldest when he was four, Fitzpatrick knew something wasn’t quite right. In the months that followed, it was determined that Connor suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Fitzpatrick, a single mother, was then advised to get her two-year-old (Kian) and six-month old (Finn) tested as well. Both were also diagnosed with DMD.
“It all started because Connor was up on his toes a lot,” Fitzpatrick said. “When we’d go to the park, I thought, ‘Why did I have to carry my four-year-old out of the park?’ He would just throw his body out, and I didn’t know if he was hungry or didn’t sleep right at night, or what.”
There was also another situation that sparked Fitzpatrick to find some answers as to what may be ailing her oldest son. His behavioral quirks were also noticed by his 4K teachers. When it came time for parent-teacher conferences, Fitzpatrick knew something was really off, as she was asked to wait for all other meetings to be completed before the teachers talked to her.
“They closed the doors, and I knew something was wrong,” Fitzpatrick said.
It was learned that Connor would stay in while all the other kids went outside — he would hold the door open for others, but then return. The teachers also said that Connor was missing some key motor points — something Fitzpatrick was aware of. She noted that Connor had been slow in developing, saying that he didn’t start walking until he was almost two.
“I thought maybe I was just babying him,” Fitzpatrick said. “All the things that were happening (as he grew older), I knew something was wrong. I thought it might be autism. But it was that his muscles were fatiguing and he didn’t know how to verbalize it.”
Duchenne primarily affects boys and is the most common form of Muscular Dystrophy. Those with the disease lack the protein dystrophin, which is important in maintaining the muscle fiber’s cell membrane.
“I had never heard of (Duchenne),” Fitzpatrick said.
Through all the testing, when the family was transferred to the neurology department of the UW Hospital in Madison about six years ago, the doctors knew the diagnosis immediately. Residents of the hospital accompanied the other doctors during Fitzpatrick’s visit, and she said within minutes, they had their conclusion as Connor was showing “classic signs” of Duchenne. It was shortly after Connor’s diagnosis that Kian and Finn were given the same outcome.
“It was hard to hear in 2016,” Fitzpatrick said of all three boys diagnosed with Duchenne.
At the time of the diagnosis, Fitzpatrick said that she was simply told to go home and love her boys as much as possible over the coming years. She was also advised to not have any more children.
“That kind of sucked the air out of my lungs,” she said.
The reason for the doctors saying so was because it was found that Fitzpatrick was a carrier of the disease, which she inherited from her mother, who passed away in February.
After the diagnosis, Fitzpatrick went home and did research — a little too much, though, which added to her sense of worry.
“I went home and googled Duchenne and seemingly became an expert overnight. But there’s also a reason that they tell you not to go and google medical diagnoses,” she said.
In Duchenne, muscle weakness typically begins around the age of four, and quickly worsens to the point where most children have difficulty standing and find it very hard to walk by age 12. The muscle loss usually occurs in the thighs and pelvis first, then moves to the arms. The affected muscles look larger than normal because of the increased fat content. The average life expectancy for someone with Duchenne is 26 years old, but with proper care, people have lived into their 40s, and even 50s.
The McVey boys will lose core muscle strength — as they walk on their toes with their chest out — but Duchenne affects everyone different. Fitzpatrick said Kian and Finn run on a daily basis, whereas Connor has cardiac problems, with scarring on his heart, and his muscle turns to scar tissue. Normal exercise can do more damage to Connor’s body.
“When you look at my two youngest, you’d think nothing is wrong,” Fitzpatrick said.
About two-thirds of the overall cases are a result of children inheriting the disease from their parents, while the other one-third are due to mutations in the gene coding.
When describing DMD, Fitzpatrick uses an analogy involving Christmas lights. In that sense, she said if one bulb is faulty, the whole strand may not work. People have 46 chromosomes, with 79 genes along a “code,” and if any get disrupted, there can be various issues. For Fitzpatrick’s sons, they are all missing a specific link of that code. They are all seeking treatment to connect the strand of genetic code back together, helping give them the protein they are lacking.
There is currently no cure for Muscular Dystrophy, although physical therapy, braces and certain surgeries can help with symptoms. Steroids can also slow the degeneration of muscles, and other medications can delay damage as well. The McVey boys have taken such steroids, which affects their moods and behavior.
Fitzpatrick has gotten the stares from others for her seemingly “unruly” children, but she has also had strangers reach out and offer a helping hand, which she is getting better at accepting. She hasn’t been much of a person who asks for help or put her problems on others — it stems from her decade-long career in the Army National Guard, where she was taught to be able to do things on her own.
“When the kids have a meltdown, I hear the comments, but as people become more aware, they see there could be other problems,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that many people have offered to help her carry things or other small gestures.
Finally a breakthrough happened, for not only Fitzpatrick and her boys, but for everyone else who may be suffering from Duchenne. On Feb. 25, 2021, the FDA approved Amondys 45 (casimersen) for treatment of those diagnosed with Duchenne.
“To see that FDA approval was unbelievable,” Fitzpatrick said. “At the first diagnosis, I was told to just love my children. With the pandemic, I thought all the research was going to come to a halt. Would there be a help or benefit during their lifetime? Duchenne can’t be fixed, but you can slow the damage. … I never lost hope, but I also never know if there will ever be a cure.”
Kian has also began weekly infusions, which Fitzpatrick said is much easier now that he has a port. Connor will most likely need a more permanent wheelchair soon because of the pain he’s in and lack of mobility.
“There’s a lot of simple things that we take for granted that wears them out,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s not just the physical, it encompasses everything.”
Fitzpatrick said that if the boys sit too long in one spot now, it can tire them out. She currently has a collapsible chair for Connor, but she gets worn out pushing it from time to time. Also, she currently transports all the boys in an SUV. A larger utility van is coming to the family soon, courtesy of the Jett Foundation, which assists families who are dealing with DMD. Fitzpatrick raised half of the money for the van, while the Jett Foundation contributed the other half.
Fitzpatrick has also discovered that she must live each day as its own.
“Duchenne helps me be more present because I don’t have another choice,” she said. “I see things through a different lens and appreciate the small things.”
However, most of her anxiety comes from not knowing how to prepare her boys to face the things they may come across in the future. But above all else, Connor, Kian and Finn keep their mother grounded, and teach her just as much as she has taught them, if not more.
“My kids say the most profound things,” Fitzpatrick said. “I thought I was supposed to be teaching them, but they have taught me to be more grateful.”