Rock N’ Wool Winery will serve as the host of the inaugural Ferraro Fest, put on by the Jo Ferraro Real Estate Team of eXp Realty. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.
Activities include a disc golf tournament, live music, rock-climbing wall, bounce house, food, treats, wine and more.
Rock N’ Wool and the Ferraro group have a connection that spans a few years, and the winery seemed to be the perfect location for the inaugural event. Winery owner Shaun Lapacek said that the winery has supplied the Ferraro group with wine for the past few years in which they give to clients.
“We have become friends and they seem to love the property and the farm feel of our winery,” he said.
The event is free, but there will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and other giveaways. All net proceeds from the event will go to benefit The Road Home - Dane County.
“We are really excited to put together our wines with the great Wisconsin outdoors and a helping spirit to the community. It is what we believe in,” Lapacek said.
The nonprofit organization began in 1999 under the name Interfaith Hospitality Network of the Madison Area. Its mission is to provide opportunities for homeless children and their families to achieve self-made goals and affordable, stable housing. Currently, the nonprofit operates 10 housing programs and serves more than 200 families each year in Dane County.
Rock N’ Wool Winery is located at W7817 Drake Road in Poynette.
The Jo Ferraro Real Estate Team is based in McFarland.