According to its most recent weekly report, Columbia County Public Health is reporting a total of 1,534 positive COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 28. The total is 254 more than that on Oct. 21.
There are 593 active cases, with 1,189 people recovering from their symptoms. A total of 90 cases have been hospitalized after positive tests, with six deaths in the county.
In all, there have also been 19,274 negative cases per the report. The activity level in the county remains at a “very high” level, according to the Public Health department.
There are still 37 active investigations within the county — 10 at educational facilities and 14 in non-healthcare workplace facilities.
As of Oct. 28,out of the 1,534 cases, the highest activity has been for those between the ages of 20 and 59, as the group accounts for one-third of all the positive cases seen in the county. Those aged 19 and younger account for about 14% of all the positive cases, while the 60-69 group account for nearly 10% of all positive cases. Those aged 70 and older have accounted for the remaining 10% of positive cases in the county.
Through the first 28 days of October, there were 1,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. In comparison, from mid-March through September, only 679 cases were confirmed positives. Currently, the county is averaging 40 new confirmed positive cases per day, according to the county’s report.
Due to the volume of cases, Columbia County Public Health is encouraging businesses to initiate its own contact tracing when they learn of an employee testing positive. The community is also encouraged to continue to do what they need to do to protect themselves and others — like washing their hands, watching their distancing, wearing a face covering and staying home if they, or someone in their home is sick, or was in contact with someone who was.
