Poynette Area Public Library Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Poynette Library on Dec. 17 Dec 14, 2021 Area children will have a chance to meet and take a free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Poynette Area Public Library.The event will run from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.All children will also get a free book courtesy of the Friends of the Library.