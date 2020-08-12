A second person has died in Columbia County due to complications surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), health officials confirmed on Monday, Aug. 10.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of another one of our community members,” Health Officer for Columbia County Susan Lorenz said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends.”
As of Aug. 12, there have been 252 people in Columbia County that have tested positive for COVI-19. Additionally, there have been 62,263 total people in Wisconsin which have tested positive, and there have been 1,011 deaths in Wisconsin.
Health officials across Wisconsin have seen a surge in cases the last several weeks. Testing and contact tracing efforts continue locally and statewide in an effort to battle the spread of disease.
“We strongly encourage community members to wear face coverings when around others and to practice physical distancing of at least six feet whenever possible. In doing so, you’re not only helping protect yourself, but also your family, friends, neighbors, and fellow community members,” Lorenz said.
In Columbia County, testing for COVID-19 is provided at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage and Prairie Ridge Healthcare in Columbus. A free community testing site is located at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211. For up-to-date-information and weekly situation updates, please visit the Columbia County website at www.co.colubia.wi.us/Columbia County/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.