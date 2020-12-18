The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to stay off the ice. Although ice has been forming on area lakes throughout the week, the conditions are still unsafe for ice fishing and other activities.
Marine and Trail deputies, along with Madison Fire and Rescue, have responded to at least three calls on Friday, Dec. 18 — as of noon — to rescue individuals who have fallen through. One ice angler on Mud Lake was able to get himself out of the water, but lost all of his fishing gear.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office understands that people are anxious to get outside and enjoy winter activities, but safety needs to be the top priority. If you do decide to take the gamble, make sure you are wearing a life jacket and that you have communicated with a friend or family member on your location.
Above all, the Sheriff’s Office wants you to remember that the ice is never 100% safe.
