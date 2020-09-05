River Arts Inc, a nonprofit arts organization, invites the public to join the first ever Sauk Prairie Art Crawl. This socially-distanced art event will support local artists and makers impacted by the recent cancellation of art fairs, while providing the community a safe shopping opportunity.
The Art Crawl will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with Fermentation Fest’s Farm/Art DTour, one of the region’s largest events drawing hundreds of visitors.
Artists will have booths set up at various locations across Sauk Prairie. Each site will have one to five artists whose booths are spaced at least six feet apart from each other. Customers are encouraged to travel from site to site and visit each booth.
Maps will be available after Sept. 12. The maps will list which artists are at each site and the exact address where they can be found. Most sites will be located along Phillips Boulevard and Water Street.
Face masks will be required while customers are at an artist’s booth. Masks are not required in transit between locations. If you are feeling unwell please do not attend.
The rain date for the Art Crawl is Sunday, Sept. 27 and event times would remain the same.
More information can be found at www.riverartsinc.org/art-crawl or on the River Arts Inc Facebook page. Direct any questions to Kristina Coopman, program director of the Art Crawl, at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.