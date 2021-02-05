Sauk Prairie Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those who are eligible. Individuals age 65 or older may sign up on Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccination waiting list by going to www.SaukPrairieHealthcare.org/covid19-vaccine.
Because of the high volume of requests, people are asked to use the online waiting list form if you are able. Those without internet access may call 608-644-3049 for assistance.
As vaccination appointments become available, a Sauk Prairie Healthcare representative will call to schedule those who are signed up on the waiting list on a first-come, first-served basis. Sauk Prairie Healthcare asks for the community’s patience because the vaccine supply is limited and it expects it to take several weeks to get to everyone who is 65 or older on the waiting list. Other healthcare providers, pharmacies and county health departments are offering the vaccine as well, and you are encouraged to get it where you are able.
To add your name to Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s waiting list, you must be age 65 or older and either live in its primary service area (Arena, Black Earth, Lodi, Lone Rock, Mazomanie, Merrimac, Plain, Prairie du Sac, Sauk City, Spring Green, Arlington, North Freedom) or be a patient at one of Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s primary care clinics (Lodi Clinic, Plain Clinic, River Valley Clinic, Wisconsin Heights Clinic).
Individuals who are in priority groups Phase 1A (frontline healthcare workers, police and fire personnel, correctional staff) are asked to work with their employer, crew chief, or local health department to determine a vaccination plan.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare will charge a vaccine administration fee to individual health insurance plans, Medicare, or Medicaid. You will be asked to provide health insurance information when you are called to schedule your appointment, but you will not be charged an out of pocket cost and will not receive a bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.