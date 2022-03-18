Gloria Clark has had a century’s worth of memories. On March 26, she, along with family, friends, and others in the community, will celebrate her 100th birthday at St. Thomas Church in Poynette, where Gloria is still a member.
The family will be holding a gathering from 1-3 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. dedication mass to follow.
On March 26, 1922, Gloria’s mother — Borghild “Bea” (Gunderson) Sardeson — was going into labor with what she, and husband, Lisle, thought was a single baby.
“Mother didn’t know she was having twins,” Gloria said, implying she was the surprise second birth.
Gloria said that her mother was on her way to Chicago to deliver the baby and be around family. That didn’t happen, as Borghild only made it to Blanchardville as Gloria’s twin brother, Gordon, was born first, then Gloria about 20 minutes later.
When looking back at the last 100 years, Gloria recalled there being just too many memories to try and think about.
As Gloria was a young girl, the country began navigating the Great Depression.
“All I know was that everybody was poor, but we always had food on the table,” she said.
While she gave no secrets away for a long life, her children credit it to her staying active, keeping her mind sharp and clean living.
Gloria has lived humbly all her life, never seeking attention for anything she has done.
“She’s a giver,” said Cindi, the lone daughter of Gloria. “She doesn’t like to brag about herself and loves to hear about everyone else.”
At the birthday celebration on March 26, Gloria has requested the no gifts be given to her. Instead, she is asking for people to send donations in her name to the Poynette Library, the MacKenzie Environmental Center, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, or the Clark Family Scholarship. In 2001, James and Gloria began the scholarship program, given to one or more graduating seniors from Poynette High School each year.
The making of the Clark family
Gloria met her future husband, James, while attending Belleville High School, where she was a cheerleader. It was there that she had the opportunity to be prom queen, but said she had to the turn down the offer.
The reason? In those days, prom kings and queens had to attend the dance together, but Gloria had previously made a promise to go with James, who was not named king.
After her high school graduation, Gloria went to nursing school in Madison, while James — who had already graduated — was beginning to study law, but served in the U.S. Army Air Forces from 1943-45, training fellow pilots to fly planes. He earned his silver wings in 1944, but thankfully for Gloria, was never called to go overseas. It didn’t stop her worrying though, as the two remained apart, never knowing if that call would come.
“I never knew from one day to another whether he’d come home or not,” Gloria said.
Gloria was relieved when World War II ended because it meant her and James could start a more normal life together, saying that James “rushed home and began law school (at UW).” One of her nursing jobs was in Oak Park, Illinois.
Gloria had graduated from nursing school in October 1944, which was the start of a busy week for her, and James.
“The week I got married … I graduated from nursing school, I took the state boards, got married and left for Texas the next day,” Gloria said.
Gloria and James married on Oct. 7, 1944, then the pair moved down to San Antonio, Texas where James was stationed. The wedding day itself was an adventure, as the two got married in Racine, then went to the Wisconsin Badgers football game in Madison — a 21-2 victory over Marquette University — and later returned for the wedding reception that night. James had season tickets for the Badgers prior to his service, which are still currently in the family’s possession after about 80 years.
The couple moved to Poynette around 1949, shortly after James graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School. He began a law practice in Poynette in 1947, now called Boardman Clark.
“(James) insisted we live in a small town if he was going to practice in a small town, even though he was here two days a week,” Gloria said of the two settling in Poynette.
The couple had four children — Jim (1946), John (1948), Jeff (1954) and Cynthia “Cindi” (1957). Jim, John and Jeff followed their father into law, with Jeff eventually taking over the practice in Poynette. Jim and John practiced in Milwaukee.
“I always wanted a doctor, a dentist and an undertaker. So I get three lawyers,” Gloria joked of what she wanted her children’s careers to be.
After about 20 years of being a stay-at-home mom, she went back to work, spending more than 15 years at Divine Savior hospital (now Aspirus) in Portage.
Gloria also has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She has a granddaughter living in Ireland and a grandson in Hong Kong.
A life filled with travel
James Clark was also on the Wisconsin Association of School Boards as well as the National School Board Association. Gloria would accompany him to various conventions across the country, in addition to normal vacations taken by the couple.
“We traveled a lot, so I can’t tell you all the places we went to,” she said.
A lot of the couples’ trips revolved around one thing.
“We didn’t go anywhere that didn’t have a golf course,” Gloria joked.
The worst trip was in 1962, as the family of six headed west to Seattle for the World’s Fair. James rented a trailer to haul behind a 1957 Chevy station wagon — one that included a bathroom, per Gloria’s request. However, six people crammed in a car for weeks, driving across the country on non-interstate roads, was not ideal. The time in Seattle was fun, but the dread of driving back home was constant.
“Oh, that was a terrible trip,” Gloria said.
Gloria is done with her big travel, and still lives independently. Her family and friends constantly stop by to check on her, engage in conversation and help with whatever is needed.
