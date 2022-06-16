The fundraising effort put forth by the Poynette Home Talent baseball team to help upgrade Pauquette Park is rounding third and heading home.
A goal of $50,000 was set, and the total stands at $38,263 as of June 13.
Davy Tomlinson, the driving force behind the fundraiser, recently received a piece of good news in the mail. It was a donation check for $15,000.
“A big offline donation was received recently to bring a surge in the total,” Tomlinson said. “We reached the minimum we were hoping for, and that’s a big deal.”
The $38,263 total — from 72 donors — now nearly doubles, as Poynette’s Hometown Bank previously agreed to match funds up to $35,000.
Supplies are starting to be ordered, Tomlinson said, but still he is aware that delays are possible.
“We’re at the mercy of the supply chain,” he said.
The work will begin right after the Labor Day holiday, as Tomlinson said that’s when all the village leagues are done using the field. If everything goes according to plan, all the work should be done by October or November.
The Home Talent team wanted to raise an overall total of $100,000 for the project, which will replace the dugouts and backstops (fencing and netting), as well as improve the drainage of the field.
The Home Talent team had $25,000 set aside before fundraising began. The total amount of funds now stands at more than $98,000.
The project was originally estimated to cost $95,000 to $100,000, but as with everything else in recent months, Tomlinson said that estimate has increased.
“Prices keep going up,” he said. “The bids received aren’t good for six months anymore. The bids are good for maybe a couple of weeks. So we are trying to stay ahead of those costs.”
Because of that, the GoFundMe page will remain open in hopes that the $50,000 goal will be reached — with about $12,000 more to go.
“This is really encouraging. The support has been amazing,” Tomlinson said. “Donations are from people who played here, or people who watched their kids there, or people who lived here years ago. There’s been a lot of support in the community and beyond.”
Donations will still be accepted even if the $50,000 goal is reached, to better offset all costs associated with the project. Any leftover funds will be saved and used to further improve the baseball field in different facets.
The six-figure project funded by the Home Talent team is part of a bigger project surrounding the baseball diamond. The village will also fund a construction project that replaces the light fixtures and poles, as well as all the electrical work at that diamond. All the lights were installed in the 1960s and have been basically untouched since — with the securing of some poles from falling as the only work done.
Each portion of the project will be done at the same time as to limit the disruption of the field to just one offseason. Tomlinson previously noted that the Home Talent team delayed its fundraiser — also because of the COVID pandemic — to line up both projects.
A brief hiccup nearly put all the upcoming work in jeopardy. Originally, the cost to replace the lights and electrical aspects was estimated at $250,000, but a recent bid put the cost at slightly more than $340,000 — a $90,000 difference.
The Poynette Village Board then had to make a big decision — move the project forward with the higher cost or find other solutions, either short- or long-term. One option was to take down the lights completely, but Tomlinson had a fear if that was done, they might never be installed again.
“Either you take down the lights and don’t have them, or you throw good money at bad,” Tomlinson said, referring to a short-term fix, delaying the big fix. Tomlinson is also the Chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
The Board ultimately decided to continue with the project. Trustees noted the significance of the diamond, and stated that Pauquette Park was a cornerstone of the community.
“That was a big deal,” Tomlinson said. “I’m happy they decided to move forward. Yes, it’s a big chunk of money, but I think it’s the right move.”
Tomlinson most likely spends more time on that diamond than anybody else, as he is player/manager of Poynette’s Home Talent team, as well as coach of the Poynette High School varsity baseball team — all of whom play their home games at Pauquette Park.
To donate toward the Home Talent’s portion of the project, you can access the GoFundMe link by going to upgradepauquettepark.com.