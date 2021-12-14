A new business has joined the Poynette community, with a familiar face behind it. Becky Jo Calhoun opened Wholeistic Healing Wellness Clinic in the building located at 1000 Links Drive.
If the names sound familiar, it’s because Calhoun used to operate the business in downtown Portage. Lack of space became an issue, and when the opportunity to move to Poynette became available, Calhoun took it.
“I’ve lived in Poynette since my kids were little, and my youngest just graduated from Poynette High School last year,” Calhoun said. “And I’m a Lodi native, so this area means a lot to me.
“If Portage can’t work, I’m going to come to a community where they know me,” she added. “The move was more about supporting this community more than anything.”
The business operates out of the former clubhouse/restaurant/pro shop/banquet hall of Pauquette Pines Golf Course, which ceased operations around 2008. In February, the Poynette Plan Commission and Village Board approved the rezoning of the property to B-3 Neighborhood Commercial for building owners Ryan an Jenny Radewan. The Radewans have turned the property into a multi-tenant building.
For Calhoun, her business is about making natural body care and healing products by hand. All of her products are organic, originate from her garden at home and contain no pesticides. She also distills her own essential oils and creates unique healing products. According to her website, her practices are based on ancient healing techniques that are becoming popular again today.
“My products allow people to go more green and have less toxins (in their body),” Calhoun said. “There’s never any chemicals in my products. They are as clean as you can get.”
Calhoun’s business venture began a little more than a decade ago, when her overall health became a concern. She struggled in her day-to-day activities.
“Twelves years ago, I was at a stand still. I was very sick,” Calhoun said. “The doctor said I should get a wheelchair and narcotics.”
Calhoun was not satisfied with the diagnosis or treatment plan.
“I started making remedies, almost out of desperation, but they slowly started making a difference,” she said. “It then became a passion, then a hobby, then a business.”
She is now a certified clinical herbalist/aromatherapist, detox specialist, and HeartMath emotional healing practitioner.
Calhoun used to live across the street from the Poynette schools, when all three were in one location, and said she was “the one everybody bought plants from.”
“I knew how to be a gardener, and grew up on a farm,” Calhoun said. And thus the transition was made from growing and selling plants, to growing plants and herbs, and selling what she could make from them.
Calhoun wants people to be able to restore their overall health, and do it in a natural way. She hopes that others simply become aware of their own health and any potential problems or deficiencies. She also hopes people come to her before it becomes an emergency situation, acting in more of a preventative manner.
“Prevention is the key,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun sells all sorts of products — bath salts, essential oils, aromatherapy sprays, skin and body care products, herbal teas and more. She said one of her most popular products is her organic elderberry syrup, a great source of vitamins, anti-oxidants and balancing minerals. It is also a well-known remedy for colds and flus. Calhoun said the popularity for the product has gained steam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calhoun also created a Monster Spray, to help children who feel there are monsters in their closet or under the bed. The spray, featuring essential oils, creates a calming and peaceful atmosphere, relieving the anxiety that children may feel and providing a sense of relaxation.
Another popular item according to Calhoun are her herbal, all-natural teas. She has had customers say that after buying her teas, they will never again go anywhere else for the herbal drinks.
Part of Calhoun’s plan is that she wants to educate others about the alternative options that are available to them.
“I educate people on essential oils and help those new to this know what this is,” Calhoun said. “These products are good for you and are a much better option than what we are taught.”
To help with her educating the public, Calhoun hosts a weekly radio show. Also, as a bonus to the business space, Calhoun provides teaching opportunities with a classroom on site, and holds group healing sessions and other events. She provides a detox foot bath service — which she said is also popular — as well as spiritual healing for those with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or other emotional healing needs for adults and children.
“Everyone needs something different,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun ships her products all over the country, as people can order from the website and choose delivery or in-store pick up. She said she will even deliver to her elderly customers, if reasonable.
You can visit the businesses website at www.wholeistichealing.net for all her products, classes and events, or find the business on Facebook by searching Wholeistic Healing Wellness.
Calhoun has also been an ordained minister since 2014, and is a chaplain for the Poynette Police Department. She has done similar services for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.