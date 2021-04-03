On Thursday, April 15, Portage will host a blood drive at the Best Western Resort and Conferene Center, in connection with Aspirus Divine Savior and Versiti Blood Center in honor of Portage resident Sam Bieno, who died in 2015 after losing her battle with Leukemia. It is the fourth year of the memorial event.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hotel, located at 2701 County Road CX.
The memorial event is held because when Bieno was diagnosed with Leukemia, the generosity of blood donors helped her endure grueling treatment. A marrow donor’s selfless gift also gave her more time with loved ones. Although she lost her battle in April 2015, Bieno’s spirit inspires others to help those in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for blood and blood products. Drives such as these enable area residents to support their local hospitals by donating blood.
Go to http://bit.ly/sambieno2021 for more information about this blood dive and to register to donate in advance. Registeration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
Please note that to help ensure donor safety, everyone entering the facilities must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. All Versiti donation locations are practicing social distancing and closely adhering to CDC recommendations and cleaning protocols.
