Work begins in mid-March on US 51 reconstruction, between East Pleasant Street and Ontario Street, in the city of Portage. US 51 will remain open to local traffic with access maintained to businesses and residences.
During the following closures, through traffic will be detoured via US 51, State Highway 60, and Interstate 39. Also, closures will happen at:
— Dewitt Street, from East Pleasant Street to Wisconsin Street, will be closed to through traffic from mid-March until May; and
— Wisconsin Street, from DeWitt Street to Ontario Street, will be closed to through traffic starting in May until November.
Improvements include realigning the intersection of Dewitt and Wisconsin streets, pavement replacement, replacing storm sewer, and updated traffic signals and street lighting.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead, anticipate delays and allow extra time if traveling in this area. The work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
The project is anticipated to be completed by November.
A virtual construction informational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 from 5-6 p.m. For more information on the US 51 project or to join the virtual meeting, follow the instructions found on the project website, www.projects,511wi.gov/us51-portage/.
