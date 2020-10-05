On Sunday, Oct. 4th at 2 a.m., a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle for a speed violation near the intersection of State Highway 33 and Interstate 90/94 in the Town of Caledonia. Upon contact with the vehicle’s occupants the deputy was able to detect the odor of and visibly see marijuana inside of the vehicle.
During the course of the investigation the driver, Donyae Shaquel Butler, 27 of Madison, was also found to be in possession of suspected MDMA or ecstasy. The deputy told Butler he was being detained as part of his investigation and Butler began to resist.
It was at this time the female passenger, Cierra Takenya Finkley, 29 of Madison, exited the vehicle and attempted to interfere with the deputy’s efforts to take Butler into custody. Finkley was ultimately arrested for obstructing. After her arrest, Finkley was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.
Once at the Columbia County jail, Butler was found to be in possession of a significant amount of cocaine, which he had hidden in his body.
Butler was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>5-15g), possession of a hallucinogenic drug, OWI, possession of marijuana, resisting/obstructing an office, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of probation.
Finkley was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Butler and Finkley are awaiting an initial appearance in the Columbia County Circuit Court.
