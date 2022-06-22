As the Alliant Columbia Energy Center approaches the end of its life, the Chicago-based renewable energy firm Invenergy is looking to fill the gap with a proposal of a roughly 2,000-acre solar farm in Columbia County.
At the Columbia County Board of Supervisors’ June 9 Executive Committee meeting, Invenergy Renewable Development Manager Cooper Johnson spoke to committee members in public input, briefly introducing himself and the project as they work towards an initial step of submitting an application to the state Public Services Commission.
“Actions may include the approval of a local operating contract or a joint development agreement, which I would be happy to talk more about, but I thought I would give a brief overview,” said Johnson, going on to give a summary of the scale of the project planned for construction southeast of Poynette. To answer further questions, he recommended board members or constituents visit their office, recently opened in downtown Poynette. “We’re here to talk, we want to have an open dialog with everyone in the community and share everything about the project, which we intend to do today.”
Johnson did not get into great detail in the few minutes allowed, but Supervisor Denise Brusveen asked how public feedback has been as they have presented to area village and town boards.
“It has been typical of the projects we have seen here,” said Johnson, “a lot of questions about what the impacts are and thankfully solar is a low-impact technology and it is not going to have emission, and we’ll have a project that results in cleaner water, cleaner soil, and cleaner air in the community.”
Questions and comments from the public about area solar projects preceded that meeting by over a month. In the March 16 Board of Supervisors meeting, the public input portion featured at least seven residents standing up to speak against the development of solar farms on what is now farmland, with some questioning the long-term efficiency of the projects, whether productive farmland can be afforded to be turned over to energy production, and one woman going so far as to call it outrightly evil.
The intensity of the public comments caught some supervisors by surprise, particularly because there was nothing on that meeting’s agenda involving any potential solar energy projects.
Open door policies
On June 2, Invenergy representatives announced the opening of their High Noon Solar Project field office at 415 N. Main Street in Poynette, open to the public Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and by appointment. Their primary contact for outreach is local field representative Melissa Hahn, who is originally from DeForest.
The High Noon Solar Project will be Invenergy’s fifth state permit application, with four approved, and three under construction. Koshkonong Solar Energy Project in Cambridge received approval from the PSC earlier this year, approval, which has also been the subject of a lawsuit of the Town of Christiana, questioning the validity of that approval.
Public comments filed with the PSC about earlier Invenergy projects reflect common concerns questioning the promises of low impacts and local benefits and the changing landscape affecting home values. Feedback has also included those supportive of the transition from fossil fuel technology, highlighting the countering of already-present effects of human-caused climate change as a top community priority.
The looming deadline
The project to be proposed for Columbia County is expected to be slightly smaller than the Koshkonog project, mapped out over 4,300 acres, largely in Lowville and Leeds, but also including Arlington and Hampden. The amount of land actually used for the arrays would be closer to 2,000 acres, according to Johnson. One requirement of the application is that the total available land add up to at least 25% more than what is required to host the facility. That way, if there is a change in plans, things can be moved around and it doesn’t mean the entire proposal is scrapped.
The coal-fired Columbia Energy Center is due to be decommissioned in two phases over 2023 and 2024, which creates an immediate need for new energy sources in the area to fill a gap of about 1,000 MW.
“Our project’s capacity is 300 MW of solar, and 165 MW of battery storage,” said Johnson. “It’s about enough to electrify 58,000 typical Wisconsin homes.”
A figure that Johnson returns to in describing the High Noon Solar Project is that it is designed to make up 30% of the generating power of the Columbia plant, but will also make up 40% of the economic power that will be lost. If the High Noon Solar Project were to go forward, the county would benefit from state utility aid revenue, which is calculated by megawatt production capacity.
“So that’s 1.2 million dollars per year that is going to be shared between the towns and the county,” said Johnson. “The county will be getting $700,000 annually from the project, which is about 40% of the revenues that are leaving the county’s coffers when Columbia retires.”
Changing environments
The land used for the project would be leased from current owners, transitioning, as Johnson describes it, from crop farming, to solar farming. This has been attractive for some farmers as an option that allows them to keep ownership of the land and maintain profitability in the event that they don’t have children or other family members interested in taking on management of the farm.
Over the years that Invenergy plans to have their solar array in place, according to company promotional materials, the land around their facilities and under their arrays is to be seeded with native plant life, creating a pollinator and bird-friendly area, a strategy developed in consultation with local conservation groups.
Executive Director of the Madison Audubon Society, Matthew Reetz, confirmed that Invenergy representatives have reached out to, and met with, Audubon members to discuss factors in developing ecologically healthy territory surrounding solar developments.
When asked about the project, Reetz did not offer a specific endorsement, but explained that there were opportunities as well as caveats specific to a project including management of the site, recognition of land quality, and siting of facilities.
“Ultimately, global climate change represents an existential threat to birds and wildlife,” wrote Reetz. “We must diligently and thoughtfully tackle this problem - together and now.”
As Invenergy has been proposing more projects in Wisconsin, their core strategy of local outreach has not changed much, though Johnson says that his experience has been that sometimes it is a challenge for people to imagine renewable energy scaled from a rooftop panel to a city-powering utility.
“These folks aren’t doing what I do every day, which is swim in the renewable energy world and think about this stuff all the time,” said Johnson, “so they do have a lot of questions – they want to know what the technology is made up of.”
If the project moves accordingly, according to Johnson, an application will be filed with the PSC in the coming weeks, then a 30-day window for the PSC to determine if the application is complete, then about 11 months for approval with a 150 page narrative and thousands of pages of addenda and in the summer of 2023 approval, pre-seeding that fall, construction starting spring 2024 and then online by December 2025.
But first, the company has to introduce themselves to the community.