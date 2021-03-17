At 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with fire departments from Maple Bluff, DeForest, Dane, Arlington, Sun Prairie and Madison, responded to a house fire at 5707 Oak Lane in the town of Vienna.
Town of Madison Police also responded to assist with additional translators.
The house was occupied by nine employees from a nearby farm. No one was injured, however the house is considered a total loss and was valued at approximately $200,000. Alternative housing has been arranged for the nine occupants. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.