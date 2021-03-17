At 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with fire departments from Maple Bluff, DeForest, Dane, Arlington, Sun Prairie and Madison, responded to a house fire at 5707 Oak Lane in the town of Vienna.

Town of Madison Police also responded to assist with additional translators.

The house was occupied by nine employees from a nearby farm. No one was injured, however the house is considered a total loss and was valued at approximately $200,000. Alternative housing has been arranged for the nine occupants. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

