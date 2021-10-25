On Sunday, Oct. 24, at approximately 6:08 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was notified of a crash involving a UTV in the Town of Leeds, according to a news release by Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.
The initial 911 call went to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the information was relayed to Columbia County. The caller was reporting that this accident was on private property at a residence on County Highway DM.
Initial information was provided that the operator of the UTV was a 12-year-old female and that she was unresponsive. It was reported that the girl was trapped under the UTV and that family members had already extricated her from the vehicle. Family members immediately started performing lifesaving medical care including CPR.
Deputies and officers from Dane County, Columbia County, and DeForest Police Department were dispatched to the scene along with Fire and EMS first responders.
At 6:19 p.m., a Columbia County Deputy, the DeForest Fire Department, and DeForest EMS arrived on scene and continued with lifesaving measures. The juvenile was transported to UW Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource Wardens were also requested and responded directly to the scene. The investigation was turned over to the Wisconsin DNR.
The name of the juvenile will not be released.
“This is a very tragic and traumatic accident and an extremely emotional time for family, friends, and the first responders who tried to save her life,” Brandner said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends that are mourning her death.”
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the DeForest EMS, DeForest Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, DeForest Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, and the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office.