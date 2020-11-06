Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, communities have needed to rely on each other more than ever. The Poynette American Legion Women’s Auxiliary is always looking to help local veterans in need, as well as others in the community.
In the latter part of spring, Auxiliary Vice President Lyn Bryant had an idea on how to help not only veterans, but the local food pantry as well, during the pandemic. She pointed out how many veterans use the local food pantry.
Bryant and other members of the Auxiliary sold baked goods at the Farmer’s Market on every other Saturday during its run in 2020. Auxiliary member Marcy Woodward also made masks to be sold. All the proceeds from the baked goods and face masks would be donated to the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry, which mainly serves the Poynette, Arlington and Dekorra areas.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, Bryant and other Auxiliary members — Terri Fiore, Nancy Ripp, Woodward, Gloria Rortvedt and Sue Paukner — presented food pantry organizer Ruth Anne Waugh with a check for $3,128.50.
When Waugh heard the total, she was in awe and at the time could only respond with, “That’s awesome.”
Bryant said that the Auxiliary was at 10 farmer’s markets. Back in August, she said that the group was averaging about $100-$200 in baked good sold per appearance. Woodward averaged near the same each time while selling her masks. Bryant noted that Woodward was a huge contributor.
When Waugh asked Woodward how many masks she made, Woodward said she “had no idea” of the exact number, but estimated it to be more than 3,500.
With the holidays approaching and the weather turning colder, Waugh said that “the timing is so perfect” for a monetary donation of this size.
“It’s overwhelming,” Waugh said. “It shows this community is supportive and so caring. It’s unbelievable.”
Waugh noted how many individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations in and around Poynette have made generous donations recently and in the past. But none of it would be possible if not for the village providing a space within Village Hall for the food pantry to operate.
“Without that provided, we wouldn’t be able to do it,” she said of the village’s help.
Like other food pantries have done, the Waughs — Ruth Anne organizes the pantry with her husband, Melvin — began providing curbside pickup in March, and made sure no one was turned away by the fact that the in-person pantry was closed. She said a group of volunteers had a quick meeting to start the process and there were constant tweaks for six weeks. Waugh said one person donated a light for the sign for curbside pickup as it gets darker earlier and somebody even donated a cellphone to the pantry, so people could call when they arrive.
The curbside pickup has been quite popular according to Waugh.
The Waughs were also recently recognized as the 2020 Volunteers of the Year at a recent Poynette Village Board meeting. The pair will continue to run the pantry as they are able.
“As long as the good Lord gives me health, (I’ll keep doing it),” Ruth Anne said.
But she was quick to point out that it’s not just her and Melvin doing the work.
“We have a great team of volunteers,” she said. “We can’t do this alone, it takes a team. Especially in these times.”
