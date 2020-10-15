John Larsen, Alliant Energy chairman, president and chief executive officer, announced that Tom Tang has been named vice president and chief information officer.
In his role, Tang will lead the company’s information technology, analytics and technology strategy departments.
“Technology is playing a greater role in how we deliver on our purpose to serve customers and build strong communities,” Larsen said in a news release. “New technologies and the use of analytics will be critical to our future success and enable key elements of our customer-focused strategy. As an innovative and results-oriented leader, Tom will guide our technology strategy forward to ensure we continue to provide the innovative solutions our customers rely on.”
Tang added, “I’m excited to join a team that values thinking beyond and being bold as we leverage technology to serve our customers and build stronger communities.”
Tang was most recently chief technology officer for Sainsbury’s, one of the largest grocery and retail organizations in the United Kingdom. Prior to that, he served as chief information officer for Argos, a division of Sainsbury’s, leading all technology for general merchandise.
Tang holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of California-Davis and an MBA from Purdue University.
