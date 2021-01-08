Each year, Dane County Extension awards scholarships to high school graduates — and continuing college students — who live in Dane County and intend to pursue a career in agriculture or a related field, exhibit a strong sense of community volunteerism and service, maintain high grades, and participate in 4-H or FFA.
Agriculture and family & consumer sciences is considered including but not limited to agronomy, horticulture, urban agriculture, Ag communications, environmental sciences, food science, rural sociology and human ecology. This also includes transfer degrees or technical programs.
The scholarships are funded from the John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund. The Extension Committee of the Dane County Board reviews and approves the applications. The fund awards a number of scholarships every year, and over the last decade has paid over $63,000.
The review committee scores applications based on the following criteria:
— Dane County resident
— Graduating senior or high school graduate
— Complete application including personal essay (Max 3500 characters)
— Transcripts (high school or college)
— Two letters of recommendation
Interested applicants can visit the Dane County Extension website at https://dane.extension.wisc.edu. or more information and to access the application. Application information will also be available from high school agriculture instructors and guidance counselors throughout Dane County and the UW Financial Aid Office.
To be considered for the 2021-2022 academic year, completed applications and all related documentation must be received in the Dane County Extension Office or postmarked by 4:30 p.m. on May 1.
For any questions, or to confirm your application has arrived, call 608-224-3705 or email extension@countyofdane.com.
