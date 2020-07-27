The Village of Arlington has applied for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in their public drinking water system, as announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The project entails construction of a new municipal well, connecting water main, and abandonment of Well 2.
The DNR announced that the village was eligible to apply for the funds back in August.
Activities related to this project are minor actions under certain areas of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, for which no environmental analysis is required. However, in accordance with an SDWLP federal requirement, an environmental review must be conducted prior to funding this project.
The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The DNR is soliciting public comments regarding this decision and potential environmental impacts of this project. Written or verbal comments are encouraged. Individuals may provide comments to Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2, PO Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, or to 608-266-9955 by Aug. 10.
Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the Department of Natural Resources' consideration of the impacts of the project and reasonable alternatives.
