Timothy C. Ashley, 59, of Cambria, owner and operator of AC Auto Body also located in Cambria, is facing criminal tax charges for filing fraudulent income tax returns and failing to collect, report, and remit Wisconsin sales tax on some business transactions.
The charges against Ashley include three felony counts of fraud/rendering income tax return or obtain refund with fraudulent intent and 18 misdemeanor counts of fraud/sales, use tax return.
According to the criminal complaint, for the tax years of 2016, 2017 and 2018, Ashley failed to report $135,778 of business income on his individual income tax returns. Mr. Ashley withheld knowledge of this income from his tax accountant. Additionally, Ashley failed to collect and submit Wisconsin sales tax for those jobs he handled "off the books."
The investigation revealed Ashley's behavior resulted in a tax loss to the State of Wisconsin of $16,921 for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The Columbia County District Attorney's Office filed the charges following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue's Office of Criminal Investigation. If convicted, Ashley may face up to six years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines per felony count and up to nine months confinement and/or $10,000 in fines per misdemeanor count.
The Department of Revenue (DOR), Office of Criminal Investigation investigates individuals suspected of committing tax crimes and actively seeks criminal prosecution for tax crimes.
To report tax fraud, go to the DOR website at www.revenue.wi.gov and click the "Report tax fraud" link under Quick Links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.