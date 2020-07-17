Every year, the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) hosts annual walks in 15 counties within southern Wisconsin.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is unable to hold in-person walks this year. The 14th annual walk Columbia/Marquette County was to be held at Riverside Park in Portage.
To keep the annual tradition going, virtual walks will be held instead.
Registration is now open for the 2020 Columbia/Marquette Counties Alzheimer’s Walk. Please visit the website www.support.alzwisc.org to sign up. Individuals, teams and families are encouraged to walk. Funds raised for the Columbia/Marquette Counties Alzheimer’s Walk stay local to provide free programs, education, services and resources from the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) in Columbia and Marquette Counties. During your walks, post pictures on social media with the (hashtag)AlzWalker designation.
The ADAW is also encouraging people to get out and walk every Wednesday — in a Walk Your Way event. This walk could be done at home, at a neighborhood park or wherever exercise can be enjoyed. These walks are an amazing show of community support for people who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
On the Wednesday walks through Oct. 1, people are encouraged to wear blue and post parts of their journey on social media with the (hashtag)WalkWednesdays designation. People may also post on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/theADAW.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m. visit www.alwisc.org/alzheimers-walks/ to watch special presentation videos and hear the live announcements of the top fundraising teams from Janet Wiegel, an ADAW Dementia Outreach Specialist for Columbia County. She helps provide free support groups, resources and consultations for individuals and families. To contact Wiegel, call 608-742-9055 or email janet.wiegel@alwisc.org.
The Marquette County Dementia Outreach Specialist for ADAW is Kristine Biesenthal, and she can be contacted at 920-294-4100 or at kristine.wiegel@alwisc.org.
