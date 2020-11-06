It can be hard to find the good moments from within the bad ones, especially during the current times.
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, one of those good moments was highlighted — an event that involved a family, some friends of that family, and several area medical and emergency personnel.
They all came together during the bad moment that occurred the late afternoon of Aug. 26. It happened on a Lake Wisconsin pier on Tipperary Road in the Town of Dekorra.
Steve Baumgartner, of Hartland, was visiting the area with friends and family, and then something wasn’t right. Baumgartner was suffering from cardiac arrest and fell to the ground.
“To see him go down was scary, but nobody quit,” said Jeff Erickson, Steve’s brother-in-law. “Everybody did what they had to do.”
Through the chain of response from various medical and emergency personnel, Baumgartner’s heart gained the return of spontaneous circulation. He spent a week in the hospital and another three days in rehab. He lived for 50 days after the incident, until passing away on Oct. 15 at the age of 69.
The group that gathered on Nov. 4 at a boat launch near where the incident occurred all had a hand in helping Baumgartner make it safely to the hospital in August — Baumgartner’s sister (Karen Erickson) and brother-in law (Jeff), his two sons (Brian and Dan, along with their respective wife and girlfriend), and friends Tim and Margie. Also in attendance were members of the Columbia County Dispatcher Center and Sheriff’s Office, the Poynette EMS, the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, members of the Aspirus Divine Savior paramedics crew and a member of the MedFlight crew.
“I brought us all out here to see how far out here we really are,” Poynette EMS Assistant Chief Amber Hahn said, noting the distance of the location from the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department and EMS station. “We don’t always get to highlight these kinds of stories.”
At the gathering, Baumgartner’s family and friends wanted to thank all those involved in helping Steve get the proper medical attention. They were all thankful for those 50 extra days they got to spend with him, because without the quick action and response, Steve could have died that Aug. 26 afternoon on the pier.
Hahn said that the reason Baumgartner survived that day was a result of several actions — dispatch assisted bystander compression CPR, coordinated care of the volunteer EMS agency, an early request for a paramedic intercept and a MedFlight response.
Columbia County Dispatch Sergeant Elisabeth Schutz thanked the bystanders for beginning CPR, and said that most people don’t do that.
“It was so easy for us to do what we did because we loved him,” Erickson said. He added that he wanted to thank the dispatcher who took the call because through everything, “she was so calm.”
The main reason Hahn wanted everyone to gather was to highlight the chain of survival and make note of the early emergency call, the early compression done at the scene and early defibrillation — all helped with Baumgartner’s chance of survival.
Baumgartner’s family and friends also wanted to promote awareness of the chain of survival, bystander CPR, dispatch assisted CPR and the coordination of local EMS/Fire, Paramedics & MedFlight.
One of his sons said that there were more people involved than he ever would’ve thought. Other family and friends shared that sentiment, having no idea just how many people it took to save Steve’s life that day.
Erickson said that everyone who helped made a difference that day.
The chain of response
At 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, a 911 call was placed into Columbia County Dispatch. Baumgartner’s brother-in-law, Jeff Erickson, was provided phone-aided CPR assistance, and compression-only CPR was started.
That began the chain of response from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, Poynette EMS, an Aspirus Divine Savior paramedic crew (from Portage) and a MedFlight crew.
Several medical agencies were able to arrive within 10-15 minutes of the initial call and provide the necessary assistance to Baumgartner. It was advised for emergency personnel to not shock Baumgartner with defibrillators and continue compression CPR. At the gathering, Erickson did say that his wrists were sore, and Baumgartner noted at the hospital that he had a sore chest. It was added that he suffered a few broken ribs as well. All indications were that CPR was done properly. Family and friends, along with medical and emergency personnel, took turns administering CPR while on the pier.
Hahn noted that every minute the heart goes without beating, it decreases the chance of survival by 10 percent, making every second more critical than the next.
It was also pointed out that there were only a couple of drugs that could be administered to Baumgartner in the situation, but it was enough to jumpstart his heart.
In order for a MedFlight helicopter to get on the scene, the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department had to block off a nearby area for a landing zone.
In an effort to get Baumgartner stable for the flight, the MedFlight crew intubated Baumgartner on the ground. There was a ventilator on board and the crew monitored him the whole way. MedFlight was in the air by 5:38 p.m.
After a week in the hospital, Baumgartner was able to go home, much to the surprise and delight of friends and family.
Before his passing, the event to thank all those involved was being planned, and family said that Steve thought the idea was “so wonderful.” It was said that Steve called all those who helped “his guardians angels.”
“Without these 20-plus people, Steve wouldn’t have had those 50 days,” Hahn said. It was a sentiment echoed by family members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.