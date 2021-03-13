On Friday, March 19, St. Michael’s Church in Dane — as part of Blessed Trinity Parish — will host another drive-though style fish fry.
The $12 meal includes three pieces of deep-fried breaded cod, a baked potato or french fries, baked beans, cole slaw, dinner rolls and fritters. Each additional piece of fish is $2.
The meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. in the church’s parking lot, located at 109 S. Military Road.
