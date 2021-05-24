Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Studio is hosting a socially-distanced in-person workshop with artist and instructor Kay Brathol-Hostvet titled, “Intro to Painting with Soft Pastels.” It will take place at the studio, located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac on Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6. The deadline to register is Saturday, May 29.
Soft pastels are fun to use, colorful, versatile and expressive. You’ll be introduced to this dry painting medium through numerous exercises on different types of papers, as well as have an opportunity to explore your own ideas with guidance from Brathol-Hostvet.
This workshop is also a good refresher course for those with previous pastel experience. Paper, numerous handouts and other miscellaneous supplies are provided.
A complete list of supplies, the link to register, and the studio’s current COVID-19 safety precautions are all available at www.riveratsinc.org, or you can email Studio Manager Kristina Coopman at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.