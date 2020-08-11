Officials within the Village of Dane are asking residents to not to use the several retention ponds for recreational purposes.
According to Village Clerk/Treasurer Teresa Hughey Groves, it has been reported by village staff and other residents that children have been seen playing, rafting, fishing and swimming in the ponds. She adds that these actions are very dangerous.
These ponds include the “famous” Lake Melvin in Lake Melvin Park as they are not approved for such use. The ponds are necessary to control and contain rainwater and stormwater run-off from nearby roads and highways. Dogs are also not allowed to swim in or drink from the retention ponds.
The Village Board of Trustees is asking everyone to take an active part in deterring everyone from using the retention ponds for recreational activities. Using the ponds for recreational activity is a health and safety risk.
