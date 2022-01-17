Sauk Prairie Healthcare Birth Center team members celebrated the milestone 400th birth at the hospital on December 31. Two more babies arrived before the new year. Pictured are (back) Paige Ederer, Dr. Kristine Bathke, Bridget Dollar, Lisa Pickarts, Dr. Todd Schad and Sue Shafranski; (front) Samantha Carpenter and Becky Wipperfurth.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. This is the first time U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity.
To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Out of 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services, U.S. News identified 237 that earned a high performing recognition among the Best Hospitals for Maternity.
In 2021 Sauk Prairie Healthcare delivered 402 babies, the highest number of births in the hospital's 65 year history. The year was a baby boom compared to the 350 deliveries in 2020.
Of the 402 babies, 210 were girls and 192 were boys, and there were four sets of twins. The biggest baby weighed in at 10 pounds, 6 ounces, and the smallest was just 3 pounds, 5 ounces.
The most popular names given to the newborns varied from traditional to modern. For boys, the top names were Theodore, Rowan, Owen, Charlie and Jaxson/Jackson. For girls, it was Iyla, Paisley/Paisleigh, Eloise, Emma/Emily/Emmy and Natalie.
Eight providers deliver babies at Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s Birth Center, including Obstetrician/Gynecologists Dr. Todd Schad and Dr. Kristine Bathke, Family Medicine physicians Dr. Maribeth Baker, Dr. Mary Campbell, Dr. Tom Varley, Dr. Kevin Vogt, and Nurse Midwife Diane Bindl, CNM, APNP.