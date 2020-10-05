Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development is excited to announce the 2020 Hall of Fame Laureates including nine volunteers, supporters, and staff who have impacted Wisconsin 4-H.
“As I read the biographies of these laureates, I was amazed at all they have each accomplished and feel sincere gratitude for their tireless championing of 4-H,” said Dondieneita Fleary-Simmons, Wisconsin 4-H Program Manager. “It is an honor to recognize these laureates for their leadership and contribution to 4-H in Wisconsin. My commitment to these individuals is to uphold their legacy by continuing the great work that they started so many years ago, the work of developing civically engaged leaders, and creating opportunities-4-all youth to belong to and thrive in this life-changing organization.”
The Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame was established to recognize 4-H volunteers, financial supporters, staff and pioneers who made major contributions to the 4-H movement at the local, state and national levels. The candidates represent 4-H in the broadest sense – people who had an impact on the lives of children, their community or state through significant contributions of time, energy or financial resources to 4-H and its members.
One of those inducted is Dorothy Harms, the leader of the Sauk County 4-H program.
The foundation of life-long service was deeply rooted in Harms as a 4-H youth. Using the skills, she developed in 4-H, Harms’ mantra is “give your best efforts always, lead others by service, and grow leaders for the next generation.” In giving her best efforts, Harms is a respected voice for agriculture and has a lifetime dedication to community service. She has served as a role model for the hundreds of 4-H youth she encountered through her service to others.
Harms has served in multiple 4-H leader roles since 1982 and served 10 years on the Sauk county 4-H Senior Leaders Board. In 2015, Harms chaired the Constitution/Bylaws committee in a major rewrite that created a youth/adult partnership board. The Board now includes 4-H older youth as voting members. Little has given her as much satisfaction as seeing youth grow from bright-eyed, eager Cloverbuds to engaged and responsive adults for the betterment of the future.
Judy Lewis, Sauk County Extension 4-H secretary and volunteer leader was inducted in memoriam.
Lewis played an essential support role in the formation of the Sauk County 4-H program and the Circus City 4-H Club. Her love and admiration for youth never stopped from the day in 1964, right out of High School, she walked into the Sauk County Extension Office, and remained until her retirement.
Lewis was the founding general leader of the Circus City 4-H Club in the 1960’s. At that time, she had a Boy’s Cooking Class as a 4-H Project. One of the member’s remembered being inspired by her attention to the ingredients and recipe. He referenced Lewis’ precision in the ingredients, like her dedication to becoming a leader. When Lewis reviewed record books and project summaries, she gave each youth positive feedback to inspire them and encourage their development.
Lewis was a prominent organizer of the 4-H activities at the Sauk County Fair and was the go-to-person when questions or situations arose. She was a very generous person who was always there to help anyone in need and her impact on youth and adults was felt across the greater Sauk County area.
Other Hall of Fame Laureates include:
— Kay Hobler, Retired 4-H Youth Development Outreach Specialist
— Linda and Joe Pribek, Wisconsin 4-H Horse Association
— Sherry Helmer, Dodge County 4-H Leader
— Bob Hagenow, 4-H Dairy Volunteer Leader
— Dr. Duane “Dewey” Wachholz, Retired Extension Livestock Specialist
— Kathy Geraets, Pierce County 4-H Volunteer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.