At 6:28 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, a single-vehicle crash occurred on the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near the mile marker No. 142 exit ramp outside of Madison.
The crash involved one fatality, a 26-year-old male from Rochester Minnesota.
A silver Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on I-39/90 just south of State Highway 12. The driver lost control and begun to spin out of control. The vehicle rolled down the steep grassy embankment to the right. The driver was ejected approximately 80 feet off of the roadway. The vehicle continued to roll approximately 100 feet after the driver was ejected. The vehicle was facing northbound at its final resting spot.
It was reported that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.
