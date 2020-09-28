On the evening of Sept. 27, 2019, 35-year-old Keith Wolf was spending quality time with his wife and young daughter in their home in the Town of Leeds.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Wolf heard a noise from the basement and went to investigate. Soon after walking down the steps, he was shot. First responders promptly arrived on scene, but Wolf died as a result of his injuries.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators have teamed up with state and federal investigators, forensic scientists, and criminal analysts to work diligently on this case, and will continue to follow up on every lead and tip they receive. The incident is not believed to be a random act. The Sheriff’s Office believes that there are people in the community who are familiar with the circumstances surrounding this case or have ties to it. They believe that Wolf’s family, and the community, deserve answers.
For those who have already been interviewed, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) offers thanks for the patience as we will continue to request your assistance. According to the CCSO, whether people have already been interviewed or are new to the investigators, it knows there is information that has not been shared yet. People who have knowledge of a crime initially do not come forward for various reasons — their relationships to the persons involved; the belief or assumption that others may have already shared the information or that the information is commonly known; concerns for their safety; or being unaware that the information they have is important.
The CCSO recognizes that relationships, people, and perspectives change over time. It is not too late to come forward, according to the agency. Further, there are times when people are unknowingly brought into a situation by the persons responsible. Law enforcement techniques allow the CCSO to rule out innocent persons or those who were inadvertently involved. The CCSO wants people to share their information to allow the agency to assess its relevance.
Technology recently made available to the CCSO, has led to the development of new investigative leads from the forensic evidence seized at Wolf’s home on the night of his death. Advancements in the forensic science has led to the resolution of many other cases.
The CCSO has a designated phone line and email address for people to share information about the Town of Leeds case. Anybody with information is advised to contact Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166 (Ext. 3324), email Timothy.Schultz@co.columbia.wi.us or visit the CCSO social media pages. For those who do not want to reveal the circumstances in which they obtained the information they have, they can communicate anonymously as well by contacting Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477), or by emailing a tip by visiting Tipsubmit.com or by texting “CRIMES” using the keyword “TIPCOSO”. There is an award up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest of the suspect/s in this case.
