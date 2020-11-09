The Friends of Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s annual Love Lights campaign is a tribute to family, friends and loved ones during the holiday season.
For a minimum $5 donation, people can sponsor a light to honor special people who are living or remember loved ones who have passed. In addition, red, white, and blue lights will thank military personnel for their service. This year, we will also remember those who have lost their battle with COVID and recognize front line workers who are working hard every day in this battle.
To reserve bulbs, send $5 for each name or $50 to be a sponsor to: The Friends of SPH, 260 26th Street, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578. List names “in memory of,” “in honor of,” or “to thank for military service” and be sure to include your name and phone number or email. An order form can be found at www.saukprairiehealthcare.org/love-lights.
Orders must be received by Monday, Nov. 23 to be recorded in the remembrance display and booklet. Names will be displayed in the Sauk Prairie Hospital lobby through the holiday season. Printed lists are available by contacting the SPH Volunteer office at 643-7257 or volunteeers@saukprairiehealthcare.org.
Due to current large gathering restrictions, the traditional in-person ceremony at the hospital will instead be a short virtual recording available to view Dec. 7 on Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s website.
Proceeds from this fundraiser support resources for the Sauk Prairie Healthcare hospital and clinics.
