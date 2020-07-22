Blood donors are needed for a pair of blood drives that will be held Aug. 6-7 at the Best Western hotel in Portage.
All necessary safety measures are being taken to ensure blood donors have a safe donation.
To help manage social distancing, donors are strongly recommended to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be seen as group size allows.
On Thursday, the blood drive is from noon-5 p.m. and donors can register online at https://bit.ly/dshc6aug2020. On Friday, the drive is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and donors can register online at https://bit.ly/dshc7aug2020.
Donors may also call 877-232-4376 to make an appointment.
