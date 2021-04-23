The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Eileen G. Brown, 59, who may also go by her maiden name of Eileen Helsel. Authorities say that Brown travelled from Baltimore, Maryland to the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, April 21.

Brown then took a taxi from the airport to the Speckled Hen Inn, located at 5525 Portage Road in the Town of Burke. She has not been seen since checking in and all of her belongings are still inside her room.

Brown’s family reports she has no ties to the Madison area. Attempts to locate Brown were unsuccessful. If anyone sees, or knows the whereabouts of Brown, contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6155. You can also call the Dane County Tip Line  at 608-284-6901.

Tags

Load comments