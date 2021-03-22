On Monday, March 22, the Merrimac Ferry opened for the 2021 season. The ferry closed the 2020 season just before the Christmas, and made 35,213 trips in 2020, transporting 206,775 vehicles.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, ridership guidelines are in place as precautionary measures for the safety of ferry staff and passengers.
Those guidelines include:
— Passengers who bring cars, trucks, etc. are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the crossing;
— Motorcyclists should stay in their respective boarding lane and stay single file during the crossing;
— Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the ferry;
— Passengers are asked to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other ferry users throughout the trip. The use of face coverings is advised, and appreciated;
— any sanitization of the railings as passengers continue to load and unload will be up to individual riders, and passengers are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer; and
— The restroom buildings at the north and south landings remain closed.
The ferry will close daily from 7:30-8 a.m. and again at 7:30-8 p.m. for operator shift changes.
Hazardous materials, including but not limited to, agricultural nitrogen, propane in excess of 100 pounds, and fuel in excess of 100 pounds are not allowed on the vessel.
The Merrimac Ferry crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties. The ferry generally operates each year from April-November. The Merrimac Ferry, Wisconsin’s only free ferry, takes about seven minutes for a single crossing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.