At approximately 1:11 p.m. on Monday, August 30, a homeowner in the 7000 block of Hickory Run in the Town of Springfield, reported a fawn had fallen into his pool and was barely able to keep its head above water.
Two nearby Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to assist the young buck and get it back on its way foraging for food.
After making a few attempts at creating an improvised ramp from a plastic chaise lounge, the deer retreated to the deep end. With some calm encouragement, and the aid of a pool skimmer, the deer was guided back to the shallow end, where the deputies again attempted to direct it to the steps.
Eventually, the deputies were able to contain the deer to a shallow corner, where one deputy attempted to lift it out of the water. The slippery stag spooked at the threat of human touch, and leapt from the watery obstacle, nearly kicking one of the deputies, as it scampered off, tired, but unharmed.