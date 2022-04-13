The Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) drew national attention last week, following allegations that the district allows students to identify and behave as animals as part of its inclusionary practices.
Conservative radio host Vicki McKenna claimed during a recent podcast that she had received an e-mail from “a mom with grandkids in the Waunakee schools,” stating that her grandchildren had classmates who regularly dressed up and acted like animals – aka furries – because the district permitted them to do so. Those students could excuse themselves from participating in discussions and other classroom activities, she said, with policies protecting them from harassment due to their identification as such.
“The furries can choose whether they want to speak in class or not,” McKenna reported during a March 15 episode of her talk show titled Everybody has to be special. “They can choose not to run in gym class, but instead sit at the feet of their teacher and lick their paws.”
The claim came just months after the Waunakee school district’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee presented recommendations for ways to make K-12 buildings more welcoming and inclusive for staff and students – including members of the LGBTQ community.
Several parents fought the recommendations, arguing that DEI efforts were being used as a cover for teachers who wished to introduce critical race theory (CRT) in their classroom.
WCSD administrator Randy Guttenberg debunked that argument last summer, noting that CRT was an academic framework and something that had never been taught in any of the district’s schools. Countless communities faced similar accusations, with school officials and media outlets across the country eventually exposing the fact that the CRT argument had been used as a political talking point for groups that aimed to politicize local school-board elections.
Rumors that students were identifying as furries at high-school and college campuses began to surface shortly thereafter. McKenna and members of other conservative media outlets raised concern about those rumors weeks before the spring election.
The story gained traction among many area listeners, with social media users spreading the furries claim across concerned-parent pages and local DEI opponents holding a meeting days prior to the April 5 election in order to voice their concern about what they had been told was taking place in Waunakee schools.
The rally was followed by an election day in which conservative-backed candidates defeated incumbent members of at least two area school boards. Waunakee Board of Education (BOE) Director Dave Boetcher, a longtime incumbent and advocate of the district’s DEI efforts, was defeated by newcomer Katie Dotzler. In DeForest, newcomer Megan Taylor defeated incumbent Keri Brunelle by a margin of 40 votes.
McKenna had hosted Taylor on her show to discuss COVID-19 restrictions and hybrid-learning models as DeForest schools were transitioning back to in-person classes in spring 2021. In November 2021 McKenna also spoke to Friends of Lodi Schools Facebook group administrator Heather Schilling about Lodi’s masking policy and an incident at a school board meeting in which parents invited an attorney, Brent Eisberner (now a member of the Sun Prairie City Council), who threatened the school district with costly litigation over the district’s mask policy.
School officials have since responded to the misinformation spread on the Vicki McKenna show and communications from parents expressing concern about the allegations she made last month, along with national media inquiries. WCSD superintendent Randy Guttenberg sent the following message to families on April 1 regarding her claim that furries were permitted in Waunakee schools.
“The Waunakee Community School District does not have protocols for Furries,” Guttenberg said. “We do not have an issue with disruptions in our school and classrooms. For the parents or community members who have reached out to us, we have asked for their help with identifying the source of this misinformation so we can clarify it with that individual.”
McKenna has not responded to media requests for comment.